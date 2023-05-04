Troops Rescue Two Kidnapped Aid Workers In Borno

Troops of Operation Desert Sanity 2 have rescued two of the three Family Health International (FHI360) staff abducted by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) in Borno.

Naija News recalls that ISWAP abducted the aid workers and two security guards during an attack on the NGO’s guest house in Gamboru Ngala on April 26.

In a post via his Twitter handle on Thursday, counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, said the two aid workers were rescued during a gun battle between the troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade and ISWAP fighters in Banki, Bama Local Government Area.

Makama said during the gun duel, the victims jumped out of the vehicle of the terrorists and quickly identified themselves to the troops.

According to Makama, two security guards abducted alongside the staffers and one other staff who ran into the bush are yet to be found.

2023 JAMB Results: Candidate Breaks UTME Mathematics Score Record

One Lotanna Azuokeke has reportedly broken a record in his school after scoring 99 marks in Mathematics in the just concluded 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the results for this year’s UTME on Tuesday, May 2.

On checking his results like every other student, Azuokeke, a student of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, discovered he had an overall 337 score in the examination.

His result was confirmed in a statement released to the public on Thursday by Dr Chiwuike Uba, the Media Adviser to the Bishop of the Diocese of Nike (Anglican Communion), founder of the school.