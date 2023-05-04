Tinubu: Seyi Law Cries Out As Troll Rains Curses On His Family In UK

Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has cried out over a distasteful message his wife, Ebere, received from a troll over his political affiliation with President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that the comedian publicly supported the former governor of Lagos State during the election and also performed at a dinner held in honuor of his two-day visit to Port Harcourt on Wednesday night, April 3, 2023.

In the screenshot shared on Twitter, a troll prayed for the death of Seyi Law’s daughter, stating that life would be uncomfortable for his family in the UK where they reside.

The troll added that, since the comedian want to destroy Nigeria, his daughter would also lose her life in the UK.

He captioned the post: “See what one of them sent to my wife. Even more in my DM for not supporting their candidate”

Your Time Will Favour This Country

Meanwhile, Seyi Law, recently welcomed the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, back to the country after one month in France.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, the comedian prayed the tenure of Tinubu as the president will favour the country. Seyi Law also reaffirmed Tinubu as his choice of President-elect.

He wrote: “Welcome Home. Ile baba omo o kin bomo leru, kaabo. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, your time will favour this country. My choice, My President-Elect.”