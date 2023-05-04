Tinubu Is President-select, Not Elect – Atiku’s Camp Alleges

The camp of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has described Bola Tinubu as ‘President-select’ and not ‘President-elect.’

According to the spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, a president had been “selected” by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as it’s preferred candidate.

Naija News reports that Bwala made this assertion while fielding questions on Arise TV.

Tinubu, who was the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the ‘President-elect’ by INEC after polling the largest number of votes in the February 25 election.

Bwala warned the ruling APC not to use the instrument of blackmail to intimidate the judges of the presidential election petition tribunal.

The PDP chieftain claimed that the governing party and the government in power will always want to do anything they can to intimidate judges or induce them.

He said “Now we are in court to say that it was a rigged process. As long as there is no final determination of the matter, we have every right under law, equity and justice to hold the opinion that we express – that he is a President-select and not a President-elect.”

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson said, “Our concern about the adjudication is the known fact that in Africa, any time a case is taken to court, the governing party and the government in power will always want to do anything they can to either intimidate the judges, to induce the judges, to manipulate the process or to confuse the people.

“At that stage, what do you do? The options are two: one is to become problematic in the country like creating chaos everywhere, which to us, is not strengthening democracy.

“The other one is to gather a global consensus because that is the whole idea of the United Nations, that nations of the world subscribe to agreements codified in charter, in conventions, in treaties, in agreements, that the common thing that binds us together is the rule of law, adherence to due process of law, non-interference in the institutions of the state.

“To be able to do that, you will need the world to look at Nigeria and see whether we are obeying the rules.”

Bwala revealed that the PDP’s camp is “Engaging international media because our problem is that we have seen over the last few months how the government of the day is using an institution of the state called Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to intimidate media houses.

“The international media are bound by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission that always bring draconian military rules in a democratic state to say that you cannot express yourself.

“We have the utmost confidence in the judicial system but what we are saying is that the government, the ruling party should not use what is commonly known as the instrument of blackmail, which is used to preserve the power to intimidate the judges.”