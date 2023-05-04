Tinubu Dares Critics, Gives Reason He Cannot Fulfill Wike’s Demand

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed why he cannot fulfill the demands of Rivers State Governor, Wike Nyesom, for the refund of N80 billion used for the infrastructural development of federal roads in the state.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, during a banquet in his honour on Wednesday night, revisited what he called the banter with Wike, noting it has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

The former governor of Lagos State dared social media critics to continue saying whatever they like online, stressing it is a free-speech society.

Tinubu said there is no name he has not been called on social media, however, he does not respond to social media criticisms.

Giving reason for telling Wike that he would not refund the cost of the flyovers he constructed in Rivers State, Tinubu said he cannot make any commitment until he is sworn in as the President.

According to him, he cannot sign a dime of Nigeria money or expenditure and any commitment he makes would be personal and probably might not be able to pay.

His words: “I exchanged a banter with Gov Wike, if you take me seriously, (it’s left to you). The truth is, I’m a President-elect. I have no signature for expenditure until sworn in. How can I make a commitment? I cannot sign a dime of Nigeria money or expenditure now. There can only be one president at a time.

“If you ask me to go and commit to things that are mere expectations and cannot be fulfilled, I believe in fulfilling promises, that’s why I’m here. And we have to do it for Nigeria. I thank you all for the support you gave me during the election, but I’m still on a countdown.

“If I sign anything for you now and commit to it, I can’t pay. For that flyover, how can I pay, personal? That’s not realistic.

“I hope that clears the social media fears. I don’t respond to (social media talks). There is no name they’ve not called me on (social media). It’s a free speech society and around the world.”