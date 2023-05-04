Sudanese Ambassador Encourages Nigerians To Return To Sudan After War

Sudan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Muhammad Yusuf, has asked Nigerians who were recently evacuated to consider returning to Sudan once the situation becomes stable.

Nigerians who had been stranded in Egypt for almost a week due to visa and border issues arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja early Thursday morning.

They had already spent two weeks in Sudan waiting for their evacuation.

Yusuf expressed hope that the chaos would soon be under control and encouraged evacuees to view Sudan as their second home.

He said, “The situation in Khartoum is calming down and the army is going to soon control the whole territory.

“I’m very sorry for what is happening there but at the same time I’m very happy to have these evacuees coming from Sudan safe, no life is lost. Nigerians are coming from their second country now to their home countries.

“I hope that things will be controlled there (Sudan) and safety would be back and rehabilitation will be started there and you can come back to your second country to pursue and continue your studies for those who are students and for others who have business there.”

The ambassador mentioned a proposed seven-day humanitarian truce but clarified that there would be no direct negotiations between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Yusuf said, “About the truce, yes, there is a proposal to have a truce for seven days. The government of Sudan has given its acceptance to this truce for only humanitarian purposes to make way for people who are trapped to get their basic needs like food, shelter, water and medicine.

“But, definitely as announced by the government of Sudan, no direct negotiations will be held between the rebels and the legitimate army.”