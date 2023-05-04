Speakership: I Remain Committed To My Aspiration – Betara

The lawmaker representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, Muktar Betara has denied stepping down from the race for the Speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Betara has reiterated his commitment to his aspiration for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker in a statement issued by the Director General of his campaign committee, Dickson Tarkighir, dismissed allegations that his ambition is being supported by some individuals.

He said ” It must be clearly reiterated that Honourable Betara has an untainted, blemish-free and enviable record of political party loyalty, the expression of which was the decision to out of his free volition step down for Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in 2019 and wholesomely backed him to win and ultimately run a harmonious 9th assembly House of Representatives till date.

” Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betara has not and will not veer off this course. It needs to be clearly stated that his joining the 10th Assembly Speakership race now is not fuelled by personal ambition, therefore lacks any iota of desperation that will inform working at variance with the normal expectations of his political party.

” The council wishes to reiterate Honourable Betara’s commitment to his party, the All Progressives Congress, that he joined hands with many party faithful to work hard to build leading to the victory for the President-Elect and all other posts as contested for on the platform of the party.

” The Speakership race is a national one, that will naturally attract the interests of many compatriots across all divides and inclinations, definitely not excluding the Honourable Members Elect from other parties who also will have a say according to the fine details and principles of democracy.

” This Speakership aspiration recognises all these realities without compromising the expectations of his political party.

“The ultimate purpose and vision are to ensure that the 10th Assembly House of Representatives will be one united, indivisible assembly that will work harmoniously with all arms of Government, particularly the Federal Government led by His Excellency, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to enable us to meet the huge expectations of our countrymen and women.”