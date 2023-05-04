Shehu Sani Reacts As Wike Requests Refund Of Projects In Rivers

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the request of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for the refund of federal projects undertaken by his administration.

Naija News reports that Wike had asked the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for a refund of N80 billion used for the infrastructural development of federal roads in the state.

During the commissioning of the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Tinubu responded that he owed the Rivers government nothing for building the federal roads.

Tinubu, however, stressed that if Wike wants a refund of the funds used in building the federal roads from his administration, then he would have to lobby for it.

Reacting to the development in a post via his verified Twitter handle, Sani said state governments are in the habit of executing Federal projects without the consent of the federal government.

He added that the state governments should stop taking the glory and demanding outrageous refunds with the collaboration of the Ministries of Finance and Works.

The former lawmaker asserted that the response of the president-elect to Wike shows he knows the tricks of the state governors.

He wrote: “State Governments are in the habit of executing Federal projects without consent, taking the glory and demanding outrageous refund in hundreds of Billions with the collaboration of Finance & Works Federal Ministries. Asiwaju’s “I owe nothing” response shows he knows these tricks.”