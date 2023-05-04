Rescued Chibok Girl Gives Birth While Undergoing Rehabilitation

One of the recently rescued Chibok girls has reportedly delivered a baby while undergoing rehabilitation at the Nigerian Army 7 Division Medical Hospital and Services in Borno State.

The young lady, identified as Hauwa Maltha, was rescued a few days ago with a baby in her hand and a pregnancy.

Naija News understands that Maltha and the other girl were abducted nine years ago by Boko Haram terrorists from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State.

When they were rescued during the weekend, Maltha was found heavily pregnant and still carrying a baby with her.

A report from the Nigerian Army, however, revealed that she delivered a bouncing baby boy on 28 April 2023 while undergoing a thorough medical examination at 7 Division Medical Hospital and Services.

The Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation, Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, confirmed this during a press briefing at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Ali said that Hauwa Maltha and Esther Marcus, both serial numbers two and 103 in the list of the Chibok girls abducted in 2014.

He said they were rescued on April 21, 2023, by troops of 114 Taskforce Battalion Bitta at Lagara, under the 21 armoured Brigade Bama during Operations.

On Marcus’ account, the Commander explained that while in captivity, the young lady, like her friend Maltha, was forcefully married to one Garba, also known as Garus, a Boko Haram fighter who was killed during troops’ offensive operations on terrorists’ enclaves.

“She was later married off to another insurgent, Abba, in Ukuba terrorist enclaves in Sambisa forest until her rescue by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

“Since their rescue, they have undergone thorough medical examination along with their babies and are adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to the Borno State Government for further administration.

“These results are evident as troops have rescued about 14 Chibok girls recently,” Ali revealed.

He revealed names of girls rescued so far including Aisha Grema, serial number 11 on the abducted Chibok girls list, Hannatu Musa, number 7 on the list, and Sera Luka, number 38 on the list.

Others are; Ruth Bitrus, number 41, Mary Dauda, number 46, Hauwa Joseph, number 18, Falmata Lawan, number 3; Asabe Ali, number 12; Jankai Yamal, number 20; Yana Pogu, number 19, Rejoice Sanki, number 70 and Hassana Adamu, number 35.

Ali assured the people of the North East in particular that Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute and determined to neutralize all vestiges of terrorist elements as well as criminals marauding the North East and returning total and long-lasting peace to the region.

“Our immense appreciation goes to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Service Chiefs for their strategic guidance and provision of requisite logistics and operational platforms which have spurred the continuous successes,” he said.