Police Spokesperson Reacts As Officers Assault Man Who Refused To Release His Phone

The Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called for an investigation into a viral video of its officers assaulting a man who refused to release his phone for a search.

Naija News reports that a Twitter user had on Wednesday shared the video of police officers assaulting a man and tagged the pages of the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

The tweet reads, “No drugs nothing , no evidence. Why asking for phone for no reason? I don’t know why #PoliceNG #BenHundeyin”

Reacting to the video the force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday urged Benjamin Hundeyin to investigate the case and fish out the police officers.

He wrote: “Ben, fish out these policemen for investigation. We need to look into this. And the victim should send an sms to me, personally as I need some info from him or them. I am interested in this disgusting scene/drama. Thanks.”

Policeman Beheaded In Abia

In other news, an officer of the Nigerian Police Force has been reportedly beheaded in Abia State.

The victim, simply identified as Linus, was reportedly killed by some unknown gunmen along East Street, Ndiegoro, Aba, Abia State.

Naija News learnt that Linus and his colleagues were at Tenant Road along East Street on Tuesday at about 5:00 a.m. when the assailants engaged them in gunfire.

On sighting the hoodlums, other police officers on the team allegedly fled the scene while Linus (a.k.a Agbalagba), an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was attacked.

According to Vanguard, the criminals cut off the ASP’s head and made away with his gun and service uniform.