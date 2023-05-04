Peter Obi Visits Emeka Ihedohia Over Mother’s Demise [Photos]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, over the death of his mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State made this known in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Labour Party flagbearer prayed for God to give them the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss and to grant her eternal rest.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I paid a condolence visit to my friend and brother H.E. @EmekaIhedioha on the passing unto glory of his beloved mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha. I prayed for God to give them the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss and to grant her eternal rest.”

Labour Party Disowns Apapa-led Faction, Reveals Two APC Govs Behind Crisis

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party has disowned the Lamidi Apapa-led faction and distanced itself from a parallel National Executive Council meeting held in Bauchi.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday after a stakeholders meeting, Deputy National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Ladi Illiya, loyal to the Julius Abure-led faction, said those who gathered in Bauchi to hold a fake, unconstitutional NEC meeting do not represent the party.

Naija News reports that she was reacting to the purported NEC meeting held by a faction led by Lamidi Bashir Apapa, where they pardoned the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti, and others for attending Abure’s faction NEC meeting in Delta State a forthright ago.

Addressing reporters, the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, itemized issues affecting the party and its plans for the foreseeable future.