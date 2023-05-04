NSCDC Intercepts Drums Of Chemicals Diverted From Zamfara Water Board

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said it intercepted 75 drums of calcium chlorate suspected to have been diverted from the Zamfara State water board.

Naija News understands that calcium chlorate is used in removing undesired impurities in water.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NSCDC Commandant Zamfara State, Muhammed Muazu, said the 75 drums were being diverted to Kano when security operatives intercepted the persons involved.

According to Muazu, preliminary investigation indicates that the chemical belongs to the Zamfara water board.

He explained to journalists in Gusau that the truck driver conveying the chemicals had told investigators that a director in the water board paid him to move the chemical to Kano.

The commandant assured full investigation to bring those involved to book.

Meanwhile, the Senator-elect for Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Musa Maidoki, has reacted to recent attacks by bandits, which reportedly claimed the lives of some officers of the Nigeria Police Force and civilians in Kebbi State.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 3, Maidoki sympathized with the affected communities in the state’s Dan-Ummaru Danko Wasagu Local Government Area and the police force.

Naija News learnt that over thirty people, including five policemen, were reportedly killed in the recent bandits’ attacks.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maidoki expressed his deepest condolences to the people and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

In his condolence message, Maidoki said the policemen were gruesomely murdered while trying to defend the civilian population.

“My special condolences goes to the families of the policemen and the civilians that lost their loved ones, may God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“My humble self, my family and all the people of Kebbi South mourn with them in this trying moment.

“We will continue to advise and call the attention of the government to take proactive measures to bring an end to these incessant attacks of our farmers by these barbaric bandits.

“We will provide assistance wherever necessary,” he said.