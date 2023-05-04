Nigerian Lawmaker Publicly Assaults Woman In Lagos (Video)

A lawmaker-elect from Ogun State, Tunji Akinosi was on Monday caught on camera assaulting a woman, Abiodun Thomas who confronted him for knocking down a hawker with his car in the Onikan area of Lagos State.

Akinosi, a member-elect of the House of Representatives from Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency of Ogun State descended on the woman after she confronted him for knocking down a hawker and saying the hawker was pretending to be hurt.

The video shared on social media captured moments when people gathered around the scene with the lawmaker and hawker.

It was gathered that the attack happened on a busy Lagos road on Monday, 1th May, 2023.

The female activist who was assaulted could be seen in the video yelling at the lawmaker over his actions after knocking the boy down when he warned her before descending on her.

Watch the video below,

I Didn’t Hit The Hawker- Akinosi Denies Assault Claims

Speaking about the incident, the former Commissioner for Forestry in Ogun State, Tunji Akinosi denied attacking Abiodun Thomas warning against mischief by those circulating the video of the incident.

He also explained that though his car didn’t hit the hawker as claimed, he offered to be responsible for the victim’s medical treatment without any protest.

The lawmaker’s reaction was contained in a press statement titled, ‘Re: Video Upload on Social Media – My Story’. The statement issued on Wednesday was personally signed by the lawmaker.