‘Nigeria Lucky To Have Tinubu As The Incoming President, He Is The Best’ – Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba on Thursday declared that Nigerians are lucky to have Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as their incoming President.

While reacting to some of the things said by Tinubu while commissioning a project in Rivers State, Garba said no one can truly love Nigeria and have issues with Tinubu.

Naija News reports in the video shared on Twitter by the APC chieftain, the President-elect said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable but the people of the country must learn to tolerate one another and live together peacefully.

Reacting, Garba said Tinubu is the best and in every way a sincere leader the country needs.

He wrote: “You cannot love Nigeria and genuinely care for the future development of the country, yet have issues with The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He is the best and, in every way possible, a patriotic, strong, and sincere leader we all yearn for. As Nigerians, we are lucky to have Tinubu as our incoming President.”