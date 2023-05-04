My Administration Will Make Corruption Unattractive In Judiciary – Tinubu

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised that his administration will make corruption unattractive in the judiciary.

The former Governor of Lagos State also vowed that his administration would undertake the changes that are necessary to fight corruption in the judiciary.

Speaking on Thursday during the commissioning of the state’s magistrate courts complex in Port Harcourt, Tinubu asked state governments to pay attention to their welfare if they want to curb corruption in the judiciary.

He said: “You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor, and dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary. We must fight corruption but we must definitely look at the other side of the coin.

“If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt, you got to pay attention to their welfare. You don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions.”

The president-elect said lack of consumer credit which could make it easy for workers to acquire property such as houses and cars makes them susceptible to corruption.

He added: “If you have consumer credit that will reduce the propensity for corruption. We don’t want our judges to play foul, to compromise justice. I promise we are going to review all of these in a policy think tank.”