Kelechi Iheanacho Could Leave Leicester For Inter Milan This Summer

The Serie A giants, Inter Milan are reportedly keeping an eye on Leicester City forward and Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho.

Kelechi Iheanacho has managed to score eight goals and provide four assists this season, a performance that is not enough to prevent Leicester City from being in the relegation zone.

Even though his club has been struggling so far this season, the form of the 26-year-old Nigerian forward has attracted the attention of a series of clubs including Inter Milan according to a report by Italian publication Inter Live.

Aside from his form, the fact that his current transfer market value is just €17 million has made the Nigeria international more attractive for clubs who don’t have too much to spend on players.

A club like Inter Milan who are starved of funds and are considering offloading some of their players including Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez this summer to raise funds, won’t mind bringing Iheanacho in this summer.

Reports in Italy claimed that the Nigerian footballer is seen as a better option to Martinez who is earning so much at the club but not as productive as expected.

Before now, reports claimed that Inter Milan were eying Folarin Balogun but Arsenal’s asking price for the Nigerian-born English forward scared the Italian club away.

Inter Live wrote, “Having removed the profiles of Balogun and Openda – players whose evaluation has already reached important figures that Inter will certainly not want and will certainly not be able to afford – now watch out for another name that could come directly from the Premier League.

“Thanks to the critical moment that Leicester are facing this season, with the Foxes who are navigating the quicksand of the Premier League relegation zone – in case of failure to stay in the English top division, their current center-forward Kelechi Iheanacho could end up saying goodbye immediately.

“Furthermore, given and considering the offensive problems that Inter have nourished up to this moment of the season, it could be the players’ agents who propose the name of their client directly to the Nerazzurri management, a deal that is around €10m.”