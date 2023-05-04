Kebbi Senator-elect Reacts As Bandits Kill Policemen, Others In Attacks

The just-elected Senator for Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Musa Maidoki, has reacted to recent attacks by bandits which reportedly claimed the lives of some officers of the Nigeria Police Force and civilians in Kebbi State.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 3, Maidoki sympathized with the affected communities in the Dan-Ummaru Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state and the police force.

Naija News learnt that over thirty people were reportedly killed in the recent bandits’ attacks, including five policemen.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maidoki expressed his deepest condolences to the people and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

In his condolence message, Maidoki said the policemen were gruesomely murdered while trying to defend the civilian population.

“My special condolences goes to the families of the policemen and the civilians that lost their loved ones, may God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“My humble self, my family and all the people of Kebbi South mourn with them in this trying moment.

“We will continue to advise and call the attention of the government to take proactive measures to bring an end to these incessant attacks of our farmers by these barbaric bandits.

“We will provide assistance wherever necessary,” he said.