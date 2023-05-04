Justice Nyako Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Case As IPOB Knocks Arewa Group

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned till May 22 a lawsuit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Department of State Services (DSS).

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who filed the suit on behalf of Kanu, is asking the court to compel the DSS to allow him access to his physician.

Following an oral application by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, praying for more time to respond to a further affidavit served on him by Ozekhome, Justice Nyako warned against delay.

Nnamdi Kanu had earlier been granted permission to apply for an order of mandamus he sought after an ex parte motion moved by Ozekhome, but the DSS filed a preliminary objection, urging the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.

On resumed hearing on Wednesday, Ozekhome told the court that he had responded to the DSS notice of preliminary objection.

Reacting, the DSS lawyer asked for more time to study the document to ascertain whether new facts had been raised.

While adjourning the case till May 22, Justice Nyako warned that she would not tolerate any act that might further delay proceedings.

“There must be an end to the exchange of processes,” she said.

Meanwhile, IPOB has slammed Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria for opposing the call for Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release.

Recall that the Arewa group had, through its leader, Musa Saidu, rejected calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s release by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

In a Wednesday statement, IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said, “We, the global family of IPOB, condemn the unguarded statements credited to the so-called Southern Arewa forum against the unconditional release of Kanu.

“It is obvious that the mushroom Arewa group is displaying their ignorance and cluelessness to the public.

“They forgot that Nnamdi Kanu’s case is in the hands of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to decide, not theirs. It’s unfortunate that we were forced into unity with people who don’t subscribe to the rule of law. These people have dragged the reputation of Nigeria through the mud.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is perpetuating illegality, which will not go on forever without consequences.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria, being a constitutional court, has powers to uphold not only Nigerian laws but international laws, too.

“Kanu’s case presents a global opportunity for the Nigeria Supreme Court to either redeem or ruin her image and the image of their so-called country they serve. The unnecessary hatred from the clueless Arewa group against IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and their media barking cannot stop the rule of law from taking its place.

“We are using this medium to correct the Arewa group and let them understand that they are not in charge of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as in the manner they speak. They are today seeing themselves as demy gods in this contraption called Nigeria.”