It Was An Honour To Be Invited By Wike To Rivers – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has appreciated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for the invitation to inaugurate some projects.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the former Governor of Lagos State said he was delighted by the rousing welcome he received upon his arrival in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Tinubu added that it was an honour to have been invited by the Rivers governor to commission the latest of the many wonderful developmental projects executed by his administration.

He wrote: “I was delighted by the rousing welcome I received upon my arrival in Port Harcourt earlier today.

“It was an honour to have been invited by His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwa Wike, to commission the latest of the many wonderful developmental projects executed by his administration.”

Wike: I Will Leave Legacy Projects In Nigeria – Tinubu Assures In Rivers

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state has assured that he would leave legacy projects across Nigeria during his tenure as the country’s leader.

Tinubu, who is due to be sworn in as Nigeria’s president after President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, made this declaration on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

In his opening speech at the event today, Tinubu commended Wike for a job well done in Rivers and reassured of his promise to work evenly for the country without marginalising any part in areas of development.

The President-elect further hailed Governor Wike for the development strides in Rivers State, particularly for the 12 flyovers constructed across the capital city, saying posterity would kindly remember him.

He said with his accomplishments in the state, Nigeria would need the outgoing Rivers governor in higher capacities.