Indomie Noodles: Expect Cancer Spread In Few Months – NICRAT Alerts Nigerians

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) has alerted Nigerians over the possible spread of cancer in the country following the latest discovery on Indomie Noodles.

Reports had emerged earlier that ethylene oxide was found in one of Nigerians’ favourite fast food, Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) raised the alarm following an investigation by the authorities in Malaysia and Taiwan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NAFDAC, Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, allayed fears and assured that the noodles produced in Nigeria are safe for consumption.

However, in a separate statement on Wednesday, NICRAT Director General, Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, expressed concern over the possible spread of cancer in the next few months, especially to those who may have consumed the affected Indomie before now.

Aliyu commended NAFDAC for prompt intervention and commencement of a probe on the popular fast food.

He said “Nigerians should expect an escalation of various forms of cancers in the months or years ahead. Depending on how long people have consumed the affected product.”

The NICRAT DG noted that in 2020 alone, 78,000 citizens died as a result of cancer-related complications (34,200 males and 44,699 females).

Aliyu advised the people to obey NAFDAC’s instructions on the ban and consumption of imported Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’.

“We will further collaborate with NAFDAC in ensuring the safety and protection of Nigerians from cancer-causing agents,” the statement added.

Naija News learnt that Ethylene oxide is a highly reactive chemical used to make glycol ethers, polyglycol ethers, emulsifiers, detergents, and solvents.

The carcinogenic compound is also used as a fumigant for cleaning culinary goods, spices, and medical equipment, particularly those harmed by heat sterilization.