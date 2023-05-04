I Want To See A Better Nigeria Before I Die – Onaiyekan

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has expressed hope to see Nigeria progress and develop before he dies.

Naija News reports that Onaiyekan made the assertion during an appearance on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

The cleric expressed the belief that it is possible for him to see a better Nigeria before he dies, stressing that upright and God-fearing leaders can make that happen.

Onaiyekan lamented that despite Nigeria’s attainment of independence and promises of democracy, the country’s progress is still stagnant.

He said: “I am 80 so I am not going anywhere. I am still dreaming that before I go to paradise, I should see a better Nigeria and I believe it is possible.

“In university, I believed what we were told, that with independence, Nigeria would become like all the great nations. I have been waiting for almost 70 years now and we are still where we are. In fact, we seem not to have made much progress.

“Maybe I am expecting too much from my country but that is because I have a high opinion of my nation and I love my nation and I would expect that those who are ruling us should share the same emotions so that we can go all over the world proud.”

Onaiyekan Sets Agenda For Tinubu

Speaking further, Onaiyekan hopes that the next government of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, strive to bring change that will stop young people from leaving the country.

The renowned cleric also said he is looking forward to what the agenda of the next government will be.

“Only those Nigeria who doesn’t want to be sincere would be looking for agenda. We are still in the same situation, any government must face those issues otherwise we can’t survive in the country. Many young boys who have energy and Nigerians are checking out of the country.

“As far as the agenda for the new government is concerned, all of us now would be watching. Is there going to be a change? Is there going to be an improvement? Will insecurity be reduced? Will schools run? Will electricity run? Will our economy improve?” he asked.