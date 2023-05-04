‘Growing Up Was Difficult, I Suffered So Much To Survive’ – Nollywood Actress

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Kemi Korede, has reminisced on how she struggled to survive before coming to the limelight.

Naija News reports that the thespian shared a childhood photo of herself via her Instagram page, stressing that growing up was a difficult experience.

The Yoruba movie star recalled how she hawked pounded yam, kerosene, raw yam, and many other things to make ends meet.

Kemi said she was determined to be great in order to take good care of her parents and she is grateful about how far she has come in life.

She also encouraged her fans and followers to strive hard to make it and not give up.

She wrote: “When I came across this song on TikTok. I had a flashback of my past when things were so hard. I remember when I was hawking pounded yam, kerosene, raw yam, or anything that comes out at that season.

“Growing up was so difficult. I suffered so much to make a way for myself. I never imagined I could come this far…

“But I was determined that I have to be great to take care of my parent. Here I am today, Alhamdulilah Wa Shukran.

“Pls, you all striving so hard to make it, pls don’t give up on yourself… Keep praying… God will say Yes to your prayers very soon…

“Everyone that come across this video and those that did not. God will say yes to your hustle very very soon Insha Allah. Thank you, Lord”.