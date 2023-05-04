Fani-Kayode Reacts As Tinubu Visits Wike In Rivers

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the visit of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to Rivers State to inaugurate some projects carried out by the Nyesom Wike administration.

Naija News reports that the president-elect visited the state on Wednesday for the commissioning of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Road Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode described the visit of the president-elect to Wike to the South-South state as the best handshake across the Niger.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the visit is the beginning of a new Nigeria in which every part of the country will be treated with love, respect, and compassion.

He wrote: “The best handshake across the Niger takes place today when President-elect @officialABAT visits Gov. Nyesome Wike in Port Harcourt. This is the beginning of a new Nigeria in which every part of the country, both North and South, will be treated with love, respect, and compassion.”