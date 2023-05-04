Nigeria News
Fani-Kayode Reacts As Tinubu Visits Wike In Rivers
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the visit of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to Rivers State to inaugurate some projects carried out by the Nyesom Wike administration.
Naija News reports that the president-elect visited the state on Wednesday for the commissioning of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Road Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode described the visit of the president-elect to Wike to the South-South state as the best handshake across the Niger.
The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the visit is the beginning of a new Nigeria in which every part of the country will be treated with love, respect, and compassion.
He wrote: “The best handshake across the Niger takes place today when President-elect @officialABAT visits Gov. Nyesome Wike in Port Harcourt. This is the beginning of a new Nigeria in which every part of the country, both North and South, will be treated with love, respect, and compassion.”
The best handshake across the Niger takes place today when President-elect @officialABAT visits Gov. Nyesome Wike in Port Harcourt. This is the beginning of a new Nigeria in which every part of the country, both North and South, will be treated with love, respect and compassion. pic.twitter.com/ENAmeGRebW
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 3, 2023