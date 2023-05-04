Changing Coaches Late In The Season Strange, Crystal Palace Coach Says

The manager of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson, thinks it is “strange” to change managers late in the season since new ones don’t have “magic” to aid struggling teams.

The record-breaking 15th managerial change in the Premier League took place at Leeds United on Wednesday when veteran coach Sam Allardyce replaced Javi Gracia for the remaining four games of the season.

Just like Allardyce, Roy Hodgson returns to Crystal Palace at the tail end of the season with the hope that he would overturn the misfortunes of the club. Hence, the two veteran coaches are two of the six Premier League managers that will act as interim managers for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

In March, Hodgson replaced Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace when the side were battling 12 games losing streak and were three points above the relegation zone.

Since Then, he has been able to push Palace to the 11th spot with 40 points in 34 games, 10 points away from the relegation zone.

Though the decision of Palace to replace Vieira with him seems to have paid off, the veteran coach seems to have an issue with changing coaches so late in the season.

“I don’t quite know what the new manager is really expected to do,” Hodgson said.

He added, “I must say I do find it a little bit strange to see that there are so many changes so very, very late in the season.

“There is no magic, there is no dust you can sprinkle over the team, you can only work with the players who are there.

“It will be if the players can react to the new manager and find something they haven’t found before.”