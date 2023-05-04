Beautiful Moments From Genevieve Nnaji’s 44th Birthday Celebration With Friends (Video)

Despite social media absence, veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, had a beautiful time with friends while celebrating her 44th birthday.

Naija News reported that the actress who resides in the US, turned 44 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, but failed to churn out birthday photos online like her colleagues.

Some netizens also yearned for Genevieve’s return to the screen after her colleague and friend, Uche Jombo celebrated her online.

Sharing a monochrome photo of her colleague and friend, Uche wrote: “Asa bekeeee! Happiest birthday to my girl Genny love you!.”

Reacting to Uche’s post, some netizens flooded the comment section expressing their love and showering the actress with birthday prayers.

However, a video trending online shows Genevieve dancing in excitement as she cuts her birthday cake.

Some friends and loved ones were also heard cheering her.

Recall that Genevieve caused a stir on social media last year after it was rumoured that she was admitted to a hospital in the US following an alleged mental health crisis after she went completely silent on her 43rd birthday last year.

The actress deleted all her Instagram photos and videos in May, months after she unfollowed everybody on the social media platform.

In November 2022, she, however, returned to Instagram with a photo of herself which got her fans talking.

The actress rocked a dark blue coloured gown designed by Tiffany Amber which she wore to the 2022 edition of Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEXWKND) held in Côte D’Ivoire.

Genevieve spoke at the event and later deleted the post, going quiet again.