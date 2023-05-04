Bauchi: Election Tribunal Receives 45 Petitions Over March 18 Polls

Some aggrieved candidates and political parties have reportedly approached the Bauchi State Election Petition Tribunal to express their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had weeks ago declared Governor Bala Mohammed the winner of the March 18 poll in the state, Naija News recalls.

However, four out of the forty-five petitions before the Election Tribunal challenged the commission’s declaration, while others questioned the outcomes of the National and State House of Assembly elections.

Journalists who visited the court on Thursday, May 4, observed that the petitioners include: the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its governorship candidate, Sen. Halliru Jika, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

Others were the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Umar-Farouk.

Also, 26 petitions were for the State House of Assembly election, 10 for the House of Representatives and five for the senatorial elections conducted on March 18 and Feb. 25, respectively, Naija News understands.

The document sighted by the journalists showed that the tribunal received petitions regarding Shira/Giade, Katagum, Zaki, Jama’are/Itas, Ningi/Warji and Bauchi Federal Constituencies elections.

Others were Ganjuwa/Darazo; Misau/Dambam, Alkaleri/Kirfi and Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Gederal Constituencies elecions.

While three petitions were challenging the Bauchi North Senatorial District election, one each for the Bauchi Central and Bauchi South Senatorial District elections, respectively.