APC Approves Suspension Of Nnamani, Kalu, Onyeama, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East has ratified the suspension of some party leaders accused of anti-party activities in Enugu and Abia States.

Naija News reports that the National Vice Chairman (South East) of the party, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, made this known in a statement on Thursday

He stated that the zonal secretariat of the party ratified the suspension of the party leaders following the South East Executive meeting of the APC on April 16, 2023.

Arodiogbu said that the executives agreed that in order to strengthen APC in the zone, the party must enforce discipline amongst its members.

He said the Zonal State Executive ratified the suspension of former Senate President, Sen Ken Nnamani; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former Governor of Enugu, Sullivan Chime; and former Speaker of Enugu House of Assembly, Hon Eugene Odo.

Arodiogbu added that the zonal executives also ratified the suspension of the Director-General Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, and former Commissioner in Enugu state, Barr Joe Mammel.

Others are the Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Flavour Eze; former chairman of the party in the state, Ben Nwoye; former deputy state chairman, A. C. Udeh; Obodoeze Ocho; Chukwudi Igwe; Kingsley Uduji; former military gov, Joe Orji; Maduka Arum (A.K.A Mama) and Chidera Obed.

Party leaders suspended from Abia State are Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Hon Sam Nkeire, Hon. Uche Sampson Ogah, and Senator Nkechi Nworgu, amongst others.