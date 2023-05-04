2023 JAMB Results: Candidate Breaks UTME Mathematics Score Record

One Lotanna Azuokeke has reportedly broken a record in his school after scoring 99 marks in Mathematics in the just concluded 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the results for this year’s UTME on Tuesday, May 2.

On checking his results like every other student, Azuokeke, a student of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, discovered he had an overall 337 score in the examination.

His result was confirmed in a statement released to the public on Thursday by Dr Chiwuike Uba, the Media Adviser to the Bishop of the Diocese of Nike (Anglican Communion), founder of the school.

According to Uba, Azuokeke a native of Ọba in Idemmili South Local Government Area LGA of Anambra State, also scored 88 marks in chemistry, 86 in physics, and 64 in the English Language.

He said Azuokeke applied to study electrical/electronic engineering at his choice of institution, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

“Azụokeke broke the record that set by Chidera Obi who scored 329 marks to emerge overall best, five years ago,” Uba noted.

Fed Poly Staff Reveals How His Wife Left Him Because He Was Sacked

A staff of the Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Adamawa State, Emmanuel Peter Wahatana, has narrated how his wife left him after he lost his job at the Department of Animal Health and Production in Adamawa Federal Polytechnic.

Wahatana, a non-academic staff in a recent interview with the Whistler disclosed that he was arbitrarily sacked from his job on 3rd January 2013 by the former Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Sadiq Yahaya.

After the unexpected job loss, he fell into difficult times as life became tough and unbearable.

“My wife left me simply because things were not as good as they were. Every effort to let her reason with me and be patient with me failed.

“Firstly, my close friend who was also my landlord evicted me from his house because my rent was due and I couldn’t renew it at the appropriate time.

“Secondly, it was one of my friends that went and paid for the house, and pressured them to eject me for him to enter the house,” he stated.

Wahatana said his problems were compounded when he was saddled with the responsibility of managing his diabetic mother as the first son and breadwinner of the family. Read Full Story…