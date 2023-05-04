10th NASS: Tolulope Akande-Sadipe Joins Race For Deputy Speaker

The chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has joined the race for the deputy speaker of the House of Representative.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the only female federal lawmaker from Oyo State presently said she is ready to focus and move the assembly forward as a united one, provided the All Progressive Congress (APC) zoned the position to the South-west

Naija News reports that some of the lawmakers in the race for the position of the deputy speaker include, the lawmaker representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency of Delta state, Francis Waive, and the lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Musliu Akinremi and others.

The federal lawmaker on Wednesday in Abuja after her declaration of intent said “My Honourable colleagues, like we all did, I have battled for my ticket, went to the poll on February 25, unlike many I was forced into a rerun on April 15.

“That’s now done and dusted. My family and I have sent our cherished mother forth and now it is time to focus on the work at hand.

“Hence I come before you my esteemed colleagues to ask for your support as I vie for the role of deputy speaker of the 10th Assembly.”

While appealing for the support of her colleagues, Akande-Sadipe expressed her confidence in her ability and capacity for the role of the deputy speaker.

She noted that “I pray you will assess me based on my vision, and my values, which are “Accountability and Professionalism” and support me on this journey.,”