10th NASS: APC To Select Principal Positions Through Consensus

There are strong indications that the selection of principal positions for the incoming 10th National Assembly might be through a consensus.

Naija News gathered that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has the majority in both arms of the National Assembly, has commenced consultations to ensure a smooth selection process.

The APC, after a four hour long NWC meeting, revealed that it has decided to adopt persuasive means to pick the principal officers for the 10th NASS by consensus.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu told journalists after the meeting that the party is consulting widely, especially with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu before taking a decision on the zoning of the National Assembly leadership.

Asked if the meeting arrived at a zoning arrangement, Adamu said: “That is not what today’s meeting is all about.

“When we do the zoning meeting and we don’t just go alone as a party. Zoning is to take along the person who has the mandate of this country, the President-elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu. We want to take him along. He travelled after the election and he came back only last week and we have to carry him along.

“We cannot stop those who are ambitious or zoning interest, or individual interest, we cannot deny them and as long as that is there, we have to find a way, persuasively of reaching some level of consensus. That’s what we are working on. It is not a one-day affair.”

However, it was learnt that the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, affirmed that the party was yet to decide on the zoning.

He also dismissed the insinuation that time was not on the side of the party saying “We are not wasting time. There is no timeline to do so. The zoning is something that the party does. It is a mechanism by which the party can make decisions and afford those who are interested in competing for power in the leadership of the 10th National.

“Assembly to do so with a minimum rift and rancour. To do so peacefully and seamlessly. So, there is no timeline to that. We are not in a hurry. We want to do it right.

“The chairman just said this required very exhaustive consultation not just of the leadership of the party but also of those who are aspiring. So, that whatever the party comes up with, by way of formula will be acceptable with minimum friction. It is important that the consultation is done and it is done properly. That is what is going on right now.”