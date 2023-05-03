‘You Have Always Reaped Where You Didn’t Sow’ – Buba Galadima Fires Lai Mohammed

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has slammed the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over his counsel to the opposition parties.

Naija News reports that Mohammed had in a statement issued in Abuja over the weekend told the opposition parties to stop their grieving over the 2023 presidential election and accept defeat over the election they lost woefully.

Mohammed added that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP lost the election due to overconfidence and complacency.

He said President Muhamammdu Buhari deserves nothing but accolades for delivering undoubtedly the best election in Nigeria’s history, adding that the reactions to the President’s comments by the opposition have shown them to be shameless sore losers.

But reacting in an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, Galadima said the minister has never been a politician and does not know the feelings of the people under the Buhari government.

The NNPP chieftain opined that Mohammed has always been appointed to “reap where he didn’t sow”, and cannot see the conditions under which the opposition parties tried to rescue power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “Lai Mohammed has been a friend for a long time. He has never been a politician. He does not know the feelings and conditions of the people. He has always been appointed to reap where he didn’t sow. So he cannot the condition of the ordinary Nigerian nor can he see the conditions under which the opposition had worked to wrestle power from his party.

“Since they use the instrumentality of government, and since they have used the power of money which they have in abundance and bought themselves into office, he is free to say whatever he wants to say. But a day is waiting for him with the people of Kwara State, Lagos State, and Nigerians to put his scorecard on the table while being a minister for the last eight years.”