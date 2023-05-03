Why I Got Engaged Two Days After Meeting My Fiancé – Dj Cuppy

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has said that she went on to get engaged with her fiance, Ryan Taylor after two days because she wanted to get to know the person after.

Dj Cuppy made this known in a recent interview on Monday where she stated that the engagement was quick and she only got to know about her lover after the proposal.

“I got engaged in November after two days. The two days came into play because it was so quick. And you get to know the person after,” she said.

Meanwhile, the billionaire heiress recently said that she is considering a new career change.

Naija News reports that the ‘Jelato’ crooner who has an album and many singles to her credit made a plea via an Instagram post on Sunday.

DJ Cuppy solicited help from the public to enable her to accomplish the desire to become a backup singer to the YBNL artist, Asake.

She wrote, “Plix can someone tell me how I can become one of the backup singers for @asakemusic ?”