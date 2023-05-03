We May Ban Tinubu’s Aide, Bayo Onanuga From Lagos – Bode George Begs Igbos

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George has threatened to ban President-elect Bola Tinubu’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, from Lagos State.

Recall that Onanuga, had in a post after the last governorship election, asked Igbos never to get involved in Lagos State politics.

Reacting on Tuesday, George accused the former News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) boss of fanning embers of war over his anti-Igbo comments.

While condemning the ethnic profiling against Igbo people, the PDP chieftain disclosed that Lagos elders, irrespective of political affiliation, will meet to restore the Lagos culture.

George said, “I see that the misinformation grew because the Nigerian government stopped teaching history, which was a fundamental mistake on the part of our country. If you don’t learn about your past, you will repeat the same mistakes going forward.

“And until now, Bayo Onanuga has not apologised for the comment and I expect Prof Wole Soyinka to tell him to apologise rather than be abusing Datti Baba-Ahmed. That was mis-normal, senseless and insane to make that kind of comment in a country where we are still trying to build the nation.

“How can you tell them that they can’t come here? Is that the culture of Lagos? Lagos is the commercial-nerve centre not only for Nigeria but for the whole of West Africa.

“I believe that there is a new move in Lagos and the elders of the real Lagosians are going to meet because you don’t come here to come and define our culture. The culture that has existed.

“I want to apologise publicly for the statement by Bayo Onanuga. So, I want to apologise as a true born and genuine Lagosian that that is not our style and attitude. We must stop it.

“If Bayo Onanuga is not careful, we will also ban him from Lagos. He can’t talk on behalf of Lagosians. What authority does he have to make such a comment?

“I am sure that there is a move by elders too to get the real Lagosians, respective of political leaning, to come together, let us save the culture that was handed over to us by our forefathers. Nobody can start to manipulate or re-write the history of our state.”