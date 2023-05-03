Uniben Final Year Student Dies In Her Sleep

A student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN in Edo State, Precious Tunde has thrown her friends and family into mourning following her sudden death.

Naija News reports that Precious was said to have died in her sleep on April 30.

The incident reportedly occurred at the deceased’s off-campus hostel located at Ekosodin Village near the university.

Until her death, she was a final year student in the faculty of education at the Ugbowo campus of the institution.

In photos that have gone viral, her friends at the university are seen in black with a banner reading “Time to say goodbye but farewell is not forever.”

Angry Woman Stabs Pregnant Co-wife To Death

Meanwhile, 42-year-old woman identified as Fatima Rahman has been remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre over the alleged murder of her co-wife, Adizat, at her residence in Alejo Street, Ijede, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The suspect who is reportedly from Chad Republic was arraigned on Tuesday before Magistrate P. E Nwaka at a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba on one count of murder.

Rahman, who was angry that her husband took a second wife had allegedly visited the pregnant woman under the guise that she is a nurse and went on to stab her dead.

A neighbour of the deceased who saw her when she arrived at the residence raised the alarm after deep wounds were found on the deceased’s neck and head.

According to the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, the defendant committed the offence on April 9, 2023, around 12.40pm at 43, Alejo Street, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State.