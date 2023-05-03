Tinubu Will Be Fair To Everyone Including Peter Obi – Felix Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has promised Nigerians that the administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu would not exclude anyone.

He noted that Tinubu’s mission to unify the country would be more obvious by the appointments he will make after assuming office.

The APC chieftain stated this on Wednesday while fielding questions during an interview with Arise Television.

Morka said that the President-elect would treat everyone fairly including the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to him, Tinubu was not unaware of the division in the country, adding that the former Lagos governor would be coming in with a sense of duty in that regard.

He said, “Tinubu will be coming in as President with a sense of duty. He knows that he is coming in as a president when the country is having a big challenge of being together.

“He will be President for all Nigerians including Peter Obi, this will be exemplified by the diversity and speed of his appointments to hit the ground running effectively”.