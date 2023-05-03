Tinubu Went To Rivers State To Acknowledge The Capacity Of PDP – Bwala

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has described the visit by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to Rivers State as a tacit way of acknowledging the capacity of the PDP.

Naija News recalls Tinubu visited Rivers State on Wednesday to honour an invitation by Governor Nyesom Wike to commission some projects executed by his administration.

Reacting to the visit, Bwala took to his Twitter account to claim that by agreeing to commission projects in Rivers State, Tinubu has tacitly acknowledged the capacity of PDP as a result-oriented party.

The PDP chieftain said the visit must have been a priority for Tinubu to have made it his first official assignment as President-elect.

He wrote: “By Asiwaju agreeing to commission the projects in Rivers, he has tacitly acknowledged the capacity of PDP as a result-oriented party. It is his first official assignment as a president-select. PDP, power to the people.”

Tinubu Will Be Fair To Everyone

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has promised Nigerians that the administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu would not exclude anyone.

He noted that Tinubu’s mission to unify the country would be more obvious by the appointments he will make after assuming office.

The APC chieftain stated this on Wednesday while fielding questions during an interview with Arise Television.

Morka said that the President-elect would treat everyone fairly including the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to him, Tinubu was not unaware of the division in the country, adding that the former Lagos governor would be coming in with a sense of duty in that regard.