Tinubu: Olubadan Takes Stance On Interim Government Plot

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has condemned Nigerians canvassing for an Interim National Government after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) had raised an alarm of a plot to install an interim government and stop the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, from being inaugurated as the president.

Speaking on Tuesday at his palace in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, the monarch described the calls for an interim government as undemocratic and irritating.

He made these known when the Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG) in South-West visited him to round-off the city-round rally organised by the group to counter those calling for interim government.

Oba Balogun wondered while certain individuals in the opposition camp will be calling for annulment of an election that was successfully conducted by the nation’s electoral body.

The monarch, however, warned aggrieved parties to desist from heating up the polity and contest the election outcome through the court.