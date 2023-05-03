Tinubu In Rivers: Wike Thinks President-elect Is An Official Position – Sam Amadi Reacts

A former chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has lampooned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for declaring a public holiday ahead of President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state.

Naija News reported earlier that Governor Wike declared Wednesday, May 3, as a public holiday for residents of the state in other to receive Tinubu.

Tinubu is expected to commission some projects, including a flyover at Rumuokwuta and Rumuola junction in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and a Magistrate Court complex at the Moscow Road in the Port-Harcourt City Local Government Area, during his visit on Wednesday (today).

Wike’s invitation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and President-elect has since generated mixed reactions as many criticized the Rivers State Governor, particularly for declaring the day as a public holiday.

Joining the host of other Nigerians in reacting to the Wike’s decision, Amadi, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain probably thinks that President-elect is an official position, noting that Tinubu’s visit cannot be official.

“Governor Wike probably thinks ‘President-elect’ is an official position. The visit of @officialABAT cannot be an ‘official’ visit. It is so painful that leaders would degrade statecraft with pedestrian actions.

“If you degrade language, you degrade leadership, ala George Orwell,” Amadi wrote on Twitter.