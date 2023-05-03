Three Pastors, One Other Die In Ekiti Road Accident

At least four persons, three said to be pastors, reportedly died in a fatal road accident in Ekiti State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the accident happened on Monday, May 1, along Otun Ekiti –Iro Ekiti Road in the Moba Local Government Area of the state.

The PUNCH quoted sources as saying five other clergymen sustained degrees of injuries in the crash and had been moved to a hospital in the state where they are receiving treatment.

“The clergymen were heading to Iro Ekiti on Monday evening before the unfortunate lone accident happened when the bus they were travelling in somersaulted.

“We learnt they were going to Iro Ekiti for the welcome service of one of them who was newly posted to a church there when the accident happened,” A source who reportedly spoke on anonymity said.

Naija News learnt that the development had left sympathisers at the scene weeping and lamenting the death of the three clergymen and the other person involved in the accident.

“It is a sad moment for Christians in the state, particularly in this part of Ekiti North Senatorial District where the deceased clergymen served.

“We pray for a quick recovery for the other clergymen who were said to have sustained injuries in the accident,” One of the sympathizers said while speaking to reporters.

Confirming the event, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that four persons died in the accident.

Abutu said, “We got the information and our men from the traffic section were deployed to the axis.

“The bodies of the deceased were recovered and moved to a hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“We are monitoring the situation. An investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.”