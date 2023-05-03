The Reason People Dislike Me Is Because Of My Beauty – Blessing CEO

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO has disclosed the reason why most people hate her.

According to the media personality, people hate her because she is pretty.

The mother of two stated this in a video message shared on her social media page recently.

Okoro, who was recently released from prison admitted that she does not have a perfect personality and she is only human.

She, however, lamented that she is getting a lot of hates because many are intimidated by her beauty.

Blessing CEO said the people trolling her on social media would be stunned if they meet her in person because she is not beautiful in camera.

She said, “I want those of you who love me to get the better part of me. I am imperfect. I am human. I no dey claim say I be saint. Na because I fine Na why these people want cut my neck. If you see me for real life, you go shout. I no fine for camera.”