Speakership: Doguwa Recounts How He Stepped Down For Gbajabiamila

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has recalled how he stepped down for Femi Gbajabiamila to be Speaker of the House for the 9th Assembly.

Naija News reports that Ado-Doguwa officially declared his intention to contest for the Office of the Speaker in the coming 10th National Assembly on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Majority Leader, who likened his journey to the leadership of the House to that of Gbajabiamila, recalled how he stepped down for the present Speaker.

Narrating his journey, Ado-Doguwa recalled that between 2011 and 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a majority in the House and controlled the leadership in that dispensation, while Femi Gbajabiamila was nominated by the South-West Caucus as Minority Leader.

He said from 2015 to 2019 when the All Progressive Congress (APC) had a majority in the House, “it was only natural that the Minority Leader transits to Majority Leadership position.”

Ado-Doguwa further recalled that the moment the convention was proposed, he personally agreed to step down from the position of Majority Leader which he was earlier tipped for and settled for the Chief Whip position, to give room for Gbajabiamila to assume the position of Majority Leader.

“Fast forward to 2019-2023, 9th Assembly, in keeping faith with the convention of the House, when the speakership position was zoned to the South-West, it was only natural that my brother and good friend, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the then Majority Leader, was the only one adopted for the speakership position, the rest is now history.

“There is a lot to learn from this brief narrative. Our superlative Speaker (Gbajabiamila) has been in the House since 2003 till date and rose through the ranks to become what he is today. We cannot sweep under the carpet the cognate legislative experience, requisite parliamentary background and interpersonal relationship with his colleagues, developed and nurtured over his almost 20-year sojourn in the House, as being manifested in his leadership style and prowess in the 9th Assembly,” he submitted.

Ado-Doguwa further noted that he was “tempted” to ask, “Is history repeating itself?”

He stated that “I believe the answer is yes. Just like our Speaker, I am also serving out my 5th term in the House. I have served as Chief Whip, House of Representatives 2015 to 2019, and currently, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, working harmoniously with my Speaker.

“By the special Grace of God, I stand out as the oldest serving member from the North-West zone in the House, and with the support of my colleagues, I am the Leader of the North-West and the Leader of the APC Caucuses in the House.

“God willing, I will be the Speaker that would see through the implementation of the Renewed Hope 2023-Action Plan for a Better Nigeria anchored by our amiable and tested President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”