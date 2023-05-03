Sokoto Governor-Elect Initiates Probe Into Outgoing Administration

The newly elected Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has created a Finance and Debt Verification Committee to examine the financial activities of outgoing Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Deputy Governor-elect, Mohammed Idris Gobir, will lead the committee, which is responsible for reviewing all loans obtained by Tambuwal’s government.

The group will determine if the loans were used for their intended purposes, identify the reasons behind the loans, and provide detailed information on all borrowed funds.

On Wednesday, the 20-member committee was one of 18 sub-committees inaugurated by the APC Transition Committee Chairman, Ambassador Abubakar Sani, Makaman Sokoto.

Some state lawmakers have claimed that the outgoing administration secured N86 billion in loans for the state.

Senate Approves Buhari’s N22.7 Trillion Extra-budgetary Spending

The Senate on Wednesday approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari for the sum of N22.7 trillion spent by the executive arm without the initial approval of the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the N22.7 trillion is money borrowed by the Federal Government from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the “ways and means advances”.

President Buhari had asked the Senate to approve the sum in December 2022, but some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators kicked against it.