Shehu Sani Tackles Wike For Declaring Public Holiday, Closing Businesses For Tinubu’s Visit

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has disagreed with the decision of Governor Nyesom Wike to declare a public holiday in Rivers State because of a visit by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Sani said the action taken by Wike because of Tinubu’s visit to Rivers State is a sign of desperation by someone seeking favour.

Naija News recalls the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike declared Wednesday, May 3 a public holiday to enable residents of the state to come out in large numbers to welcome the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state.

Governor Wike also ordered that all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State should remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023.

To this end, Wike called on all labour unions and security agencies to ensure compliance with the closure order.

The Rivers State Governor gave the instructions in a state broadcast on Tuesday ahead of Tinubu’s visit to commission some projects in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, Sani in a post via Twitter on Wednesday, condemned Wike’s action and also urged Tinubu not to encourage such actions so it won’t become a norm.

He wrote: “Commissioning a project is a mark of a great achievement. Kudos. But Grounding the economic, Social & educational activities of the state for that purpose is a mark of desperation for favours & accommodation by a lickspittle. Tinubu can say no to that or else it becomes the norm.”