Police Arrest Arsenal Fan For Shining Laser In Mykhailo Mudryk’s Face

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shining a laser in the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during the club’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

On Wednesday, May 2, Chelsea continued with their woeful run in the Premier League as they visited the Emirates Stadium for their 34th league game of the season.

As expected, Arsenal who are contending to win the Premier League title this season for the first time since the 2003-2004 season inflicted caretaker coach Frank Lampard with his 5th successive defeat.

Amidst the humiliating run, an Arsenal fan whose name has not been made public decided to further frustrate Mykhailo Mudryk with a laser light during the game.

Mudryk who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January in a deal worth up to £89 million was left helpless on the pitch in the 71st minute of the game when the green light was projected to his face.

After the game, Arsenal issued a statement to condemn the incident which the club described as “dangerous and totally unacceptable behaviour”.

“This behaviour is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and we will fully support the police with their inquiries”, a statement from Arsenal read.

“We will obviously take the strongest possible action.”

The Ukrainian winger who was a substitute in the game also took to his Instagram page to write “It’s ok” as his way of reacting to the incident.

Just like most of the players Chelsea signed for over £600 million in the last two transfer windows, Mykhailo Mudryk has been having a terrible season at Stamford Bridge. Since January, the 22-year-old Ukrainian winger has played 14 times but he is yet to score for Chelsea.