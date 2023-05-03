Peter Obi, Atiku vs Tinubu: Legal Battle In Tribunal Set To Commence

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has fixed Monday for the hearing of the petitions challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Legal Adviser of the APC, Ahmad El-Marzuq, confirmed that the legal battle by candidates disputing the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll would commence from May 8.

According to El-Marzuq, the APC legal team was briefed and ready to defend the party’s mandate.

He said: “We have been briefed about the hearing coming up next week. But who told you the election petitions at the tribunal must necessarily be concluded before May 29?

“Are you saying if they were not concluded before President Buhari leaves office, the government should be left in a vacuum, and the president-elect should not be sworn in? It is not a must,” he stated in response to a question about the time it would take for the petitions to be decided.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information, a top official of the election petitions tribunal said, ‘’The Presidential election tribunal has fixed Monday, May 8th as for the hearing of the petitions challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.’’

Also speaking, a member of Tinubu’s legal team, Tayo Oyetibo SAN, said the hearing had been scheduled to commence next week.

He said, ”Yes, the hearing is on Monday, but it’s for a pre-hearing session. The hearing is to clarify if there are any applications before the main hearing will start. The timetable will be set for the hearing of the substantive matters.”