NYSC Speaks On Seizing Vibrators From Corp Members In Kwara

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has spoken on reports making the rounds on social media that some female corp members at the Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Kwara State were caught with vibrators.

The scheme stated that the reports were false maintaining that such a situation never occured.

Speaking via a statement on Wednesday signed by its Press and Public Relations Director, Eddy Megwa, the Corps explained that the report is a figment of the writers imagination with the aim of attracting media attention.

“I wish to state categorically that such moral decadence never happened at Yikpata camp, as this report is a reflection of the imagination of the writer just to attract media attention,” the statement said.

The Service advised the general public to disregard the fake news in its entirety as tissues of lies, that are unfounded and unsubstantiated which could only emanate from hallucination.”

Corp Member Defrauds Senior Police Officer

Meanwhile, A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Oyo State, Ukanwa Ikechukwu has been dragged before a Magistrate’s court in Oyo State for defrauding a senior police officer.

Ikechukwu was dragged before the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly swindling a police officer, ACP Modupe Okpaleke of N235,000.

According to the prosecution counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana, the NYSC member around noon on December 4, 2022, around noon with intent to defraud allegedly obtained N235,000 from ACP Okpaleke.

Omilana told the court that Ikechukwu, who studied physiotherapy and was attached to the Police Cottage Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan, collected N235,000 from Okpaleke and fraudulently converted the money to his own use.

The police said that ACP Okpaleke while seeking medical solutions to her leg problem at the Police Cottage Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan, was introduced to Ukenwa, who recommended that she buys a bicycle.

The corps member was charged with false pretence and theft.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty after which Magistrate M. I. Giwa-Babalola admitted him to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter has been adjourned till May 25, for hearing.