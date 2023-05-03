NLC, TUC, Others Declare Total Strike In Imo State

The Organised Labour has declared an indefinite strike in Imo following the disruption of the Workers’ Day celebration in the state.

Naija News reports that the Organised Labour comprises Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliate unions.

The industrial action was made known in a statement jointly signed by Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC general secretary, and Nuhu Toro, TUC secretary general.

The labour unions alleged that “the violent disruption” of the celebration was caused by state-sponsored thugs.

According to the unions, the decision to embark on strike was reached on Monday night at the end of an emergency joint central working committee meeting.

They stated that some workers sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the attack, and accused the Imo government of “grossly violating the rules of engagement”.

The statement reads: “Consequently, the joint CWC resolved as follows: to withdraw the guarantee of industrial peace in Imo state. To embark on a comprehensive shutdown of Imo state beginning from Wednesday the 3rd of May, 2023.

“That all affiliates of both the NLC and TUC in Imo state are to therefore withdraw their services beginning from 12 midnight on Tuesday until the state government restores and guarantees the protection of lives and properties of workers in the state.”

The NLC and TUC stated that they would monitor the compliance of affiliates with the decisions and would not hesitate to escalate it nationwide if positive results were not achieved within days.

The unions also asked the state government to sign the agreement reached with workers in March.

It added: “We hold the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, responsible for any further harm done to any worker in the state now or during the industrial action.

“TUC and NLC will do whatever it takes to protect the lives and properties of workers.

“We, therefore, advise all residents of Imo state to stock up on necessities because we are prepared for a marathon struggle.”