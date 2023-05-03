Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 3rd May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 3rd May 2023.

The PUNCH: The Presidential Election Petitions Court has fixed Monday for the hearing of the petitions challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress standard bearer, Bola Tinubu as the president-elect.

GUARDIAN: After some lull in political intrigues since the completion of the general elections in March, next month’s inauguration and election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly is another crucial contest Nigerians are anxiously waiting to see how the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will unravel.

Vanguard: Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has been arrested by the Police in Abuja. He was picked up, yesterday, 15 days after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, petitioned the Inspector-General of Police to arrest and prosecute him for declaring Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election, while the results were still being collated.

ThisDay: President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, declared that his government’s promise of change for homeowners in the country had been fulfilled. Buhari spoke during the presentation of keys to some new homeowners at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nation: The police yesterday grilled Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari and two National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over their roles in the April 15 supplementary governorship poll fiasco.

Daily Trust: Senators-elect Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) and Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) are separately scrambling to woo their colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, Daily Trust reports.

