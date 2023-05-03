Nigerian Evacuees Finally Airlifted From Egypt

Nigerian evacuees who fled the internal war in Sudan were airlifted from Aswan airport in Egypt on Wednesday (today).

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed their departure as she shared a video clip of the plane conveying the citizens back home.

Naija News understands that a Nigerian Air Force plane, NAF C130, and an aircraft belonging to Air Peace, with a capacity of 274 passengers, were scheduled to depart Egypt by 1 pm Nigerian time but were delayed.

The Egyptian authorities had conditioned the Nigerian representatives that all the evacuees must leave their soil immediately.

The evacuees are said to have gained access to the Egyptian airport between last night and the early hours of Wednesday. About 25 extra passengers were reportedly added to the NAF C130 today against its standard capacity of 80 to meet the condition of the Egyptian authority.

Naija News learnt NAF’s pilot had agreed earlier to accept those who did not get space on the condition that they leave without their luggage.

The Nigerian officials are said to have sought the opinion of parents and family members who agreed and said seeing their children is the priority. Though a few others insisted they must leave with their luggage containing credentials.

Eventually, extra passengers were added to the NAF aircraft without their luggage.

Confirming their movement, Dabiri-Erewa wrote on Twitter: “Finally , homeward bound as the NAF C-130H aircraft has departed Aswan and is expected to touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja by 2340hrs (11.23pm) tonight.#Sudan . We pray for journey mercies.”