Netizens React As Uche Jombo Celebrates Genevieve Nnaji’s 44th Birthday Amidst Silence Online

Some netizens are yearning for the return of veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, to the screen amidst her absence on social media.

Naija News reports that this comes after actress, Uche Jombo shared a heartwarming post via Twitter to celebrate Genevieve’s 44th birthday today, May 3, 2023.

Sharing a monochrome photo of her colleague and friend, Uche wrote: “Asa bekeeee! Happiest birthday to my girl Genny love you!.”

Reacting to Uche’s post, some netizens flooded the comment section expressing their love and showering the actress with birthday prayers.

Others also expressed their hope that Genevieve would return to the screen soon, as they miss seeing her on their screens.

@Rehoboth_VOW wrote: “Gosh my love for genevieve ehn… First woman I ever crushed on and still the only celebrity that has my heart no matter what. Happy Birthday love, God continue to bless you”

@Onyeani_Kalu wrote: “Congratulations your blessed for the best”

@OmoIyaOniresi wrote: “Happy birthday Genny, May God shine a new light into ur life today. Have a wonderful and blessed birthday. Your are forever my crush for life. Jesus gat you!”

@omo_butter wrote: “Seems like @uchejombo is one of the only female celebs that still keep tabs and close relationship with other female celebs”

@PrincyPresh wrote: “Happiest birthday to my long time celebrity crush @GenevieveNnaji1

May you live as long as you want and never lack as long as you live age gracefully ma’am”

@MaryIbe11 wrote: “Happy birthday to the most adorable woman in nollywood. God bless you today and always”

@OkekePatrick wrote: “Happy birthday Genevieve Nnaji. I hope you are doing great”

@de_lexon wrote: “Happy birthday little Genny. We love you always nne”

@ProsperUka1 wrote: “God.. where all of una dey?or can’t you all come together cook something …let’s have those old memories pls plssss”