Mr Macaroni Makes Seldom Vow On 30th Birthday

Award-winning skit maker cum activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has vowed to start living life as he turns 30th.

The internet sensation via his Instagram page on Wednesday excitedly shared some vibrant photos, whilst describing his new age as ‘Freaky 30’.

Sharing the photos, Macaroni captioned it, “Freaky 30!!!! I want to start living life!!!!.”

Meanwhile, Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie,and the others threw the outspoken skit maker a surprise 30th birthday on the eve of his birthday.

Mr Macaroni who was brought to tears by the actions of his colleagues and friends after they hosted a surprise 30th birthday for him extended thanks for the show of love.

Reacting to the surprise party, Mr Macaroni shared videos from the surprise party on his Instagram page with an appreciation caption to his fans.

Macaroni Recounts First Meeting With Davido

Meanwhile, Mr Macaroni, has recounted his first meeting with Nigerian singer, Davido.

The skit maker via his Instagram revealed that he met Davido for the first time in 2020 and immediately narrated to the singer how his dad, Deji Adeleke was their first Elder in SDA Magodo.

He added that he also disclosed how the singer’s father bought him his first ever laptop which he used in school and how he showed care and love.

Mr Macaroni disclosed that he wasn’t prepared for Davido’s response as the singer invited him into his house.

Speaking on Timeless concert, Mr Macaroni described the concert as a movie.